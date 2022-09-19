LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with a grand theft of a copper wire at a local farming company in Lost Hills, according to KCSO.

Officers arrested Efrain Briones, 37, on Universal Street in Lost Hills on Monday. Briones was booked into the county jail for grand theft as well as an unrelated incident involving vehicle theft in the Buttonwillow area in August, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video shows Briones allegedly stealing 150 feet of copper wire on Sept. 9 and caused about $15,000 in damage to a water pump at a local farming company.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.