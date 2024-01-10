BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s investigators filed a warrant seeking phone records from a possible suspect in the disappearance of a Mojave man last year, according to recent court filings.

Timothy Welch was reported missing in early September and his vehicle was found days later abandoned on a dirt trail about 13 miles from his Mojave home. Human remains were found Nov. 13 near pants with Welch’s name stamped on a tag inside the waistband, according to the filings.

Coroner’s officials have said they’re working to identify the remains.

Friends of Welch told authorities another Mojave man admitted killing Welch at an unknown location near Lancaster or Rosamond, telling them he “took care of the body,” the filings say. The man was later seen driving Welch’s vehicle before it was abandoned, according to the filings.

The man was recently arrested but has not been charged with murder or other homicide-related charges, court records show.