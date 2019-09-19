KCSO looking for two suspects in armed robbery case

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted for an armed robbery at a store on Wednesday.

The department said at around 8:19 p.m., deputies were sent to the Columbus Market on Alta Vista Drive after getting a report of an armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies learned that the suspects had already fled the area.

The store clerk told the deputies that two black men wearing masks entered the store, one of which had a shotgun with him. The department said a store employee grabbed the shotgun in an attempt to pull it away from the suspect, but the suspect held onto it and the employee suffered minor injuries.

The department said the employee pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the suspects, after which they left the store. It is unknown if either of the suspects were hit in the exchange, KCSO said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.

