BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in identifying and finding two suspects wanted for grand theft. The suspects pictured below stole various items from a local business on Round Mountain Road near China Grade Loop on Sunday, July 12.







If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Kern County Secret Witness at 322-4040.