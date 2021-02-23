KCSO looking for suspects, vehicle wanted in Wasco homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for multiple suspects and a vehicle wanted in a homicide that happened last year in Wasco.

The department said on Dec. 23, Jamiel Ringold was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of 16th Street and D Street. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The suspects fled in the vehicle described as a burgundy or brown older-model, four-door SUV or Crossover. A description of the suspects has not been provided.



Anyone with information about the case is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.