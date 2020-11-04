KCSO looking for suspect in shooting at marijuana dispensary in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a recent shooting at a marijuana dispensary in Rosamond.

The department said on Oct. 30, deputies were sent to the Wicked Weed Dispensary, located at 2735 Sierra Hwy., after receiving a report of a shooting. KCSO said a man attempted to rob the dispensary at gunpoint but that on-site security intervened and were able stop the robbery after a struggle.

KCSO said the suspect was able to flee but later returned and fired several rounds at the security guards and the dispensary.

The suspect is being described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.