KCSO looking for man wanted in attempted robbery case

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for the attempted robbery of a convenience store in August.

The department said the robbery occurred in the 900 block of Sterling Road on Aug. 6. The suspect entered the business, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The victim refused and instead called 911, police said. The suspect then fled in a blue or gray sedan waiting nearby.

The man was described as black, 25 to 32 years old, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 175 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.