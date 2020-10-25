KCSO looking for man wanted for shooting at 3 people in Weldon

WELDON, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for shooting a pistol at three people on Thursday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2:30 p.m., deputies were sent to Brooks Road near Bull Run Road in Weldon after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they learned that a shooting broke out due to an argument over property.

The department said deputies — along with SWAT, air support and bomb squad units — attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Paul Schnell, at a residence on Brooks Road but were unable to locate him.

KCSO said a felony warrant has been put out for Schnell’s arrest for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm.

He is described as white, 6 feet 6 inches tall, 240 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on Schnell’s location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.