KCSO looking for man wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in Mojave Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for shooting his girlfriend in Mojave over the weekend.

The department said 24-year-old Keith Lamont Bryant is wanted for attempted murder and spousal abuse related to an incident on Saturday. He allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest with a .40-caliber firearm and is still believed to be in possession of the gun, according to KCSO.

Bryant is described as being Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 194 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

KCSO said Bryant frequents the Mojave and Lancaster areas. Anyone with information on his location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.