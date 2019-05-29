KCSO looking for man suspected in beating, robbery of 75-year-old man in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for one of two men who beat and robbed a 75-year-old man who is now in a coma.

KCSO says the robbery happened on May 27 at around 6:15 a.m. in Wasco in the 1000 block of 7th Street.

Deputies say the victim told them he was on a morning walk when he was confronted and beaten by two men who took his wallet and cellphone.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is now in a medically induced coma, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies are looking for a man seen in surveillance video. He is described as a black male, about 25 years old, with a large build and possibly light facial hair.

Investigators located and arrested one of the suspects. He was identified as 28-year-old Dabrae Dugan of Wasco. He was arrested on Tuesday for robbery, elder abuse, conspiracy, and battery with great bodily injury.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the man in the surveillance image is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.