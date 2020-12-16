KCSO looking for attempted murder suspect who assaulted woman with metal pipe

BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for an attempted murder in Bodfish on Tuesday.

The department said at around 8:44 p.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the area of Elk Street and Park Way after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, KCSO said the deputies contacted a 57-year-old woman who said 37-year-old Phillip Martinez assaulted her with a metal pipe.

The victim suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a Kern County hospital for treatment, the department said. She is in stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries.

KCSO said Martinez fled the residence prior to the deputies’ arrival. A felony warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury and criminal threats.

Martinez is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on his location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.