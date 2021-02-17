KCSO looking for 2 suspects wanted in shooting in FoodMaxx parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at a FoodMaxx last month.



The department said that on Jan. 21, a man and and a female accomplice attempted to steal groceries from the FoodMaxx store located at 6465 Niles St.. The man was confronted by an employee, at which point the two got into an altercation in the parking lot.

During the altercation, BPD said the suspect shot the employee once in the abdomen. The suspect and his accomplice fled in an older-model tan or brown GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.