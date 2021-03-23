KCSO looking for 2 suspects wanted for robbery at WSS shoe store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for a robbery at the shoe store WSS earlier this month.

The department said the robbery happened on March 8 at 3000 Niles St. The suspects, a man and a woman, took merchandise after assaulting an employee and fled in a silver SUV occupied by another person.

The vehicle is described as having black stripes on the driver’s side front end and custom rims.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.