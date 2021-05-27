KCSO looking for 2 people wanted for burglarizing home, pepper-spraying dog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted for burglarizing a home and pepper-spraying a dog.

The department said on April 5 at around 12:10 a.m., two people burglarized a home in the Rosedale area. The suspects arrived carrying a firearm and allegedly pepper-sprayed a dog and stole a firearm from the residence.

One of the suspects has unique leg tattoos. On his left leg, it appears to be three faces on top of one another, and his right calf seems to be completely covered in tattoos.

A description of the other suspect has not been provided.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.