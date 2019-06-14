KCSO looking for man wanted for questioning in Maricopa thefts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man wanted for questioning about a series of thefts in Maricopa.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the man Thursday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this man for questioning about thefts in the Maricopa area. / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Officials are asking for any information that could help identify the man.

The sheriff’s office did not say what was stolen or when the thefts occurred.

Anyone with information on the man or his whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.