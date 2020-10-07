KCSO investigating suspicious death in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in South Bakersfield. KCSO located a deceased body in the 2400 block of South M Street, just north of Wilson Road. Homicide detectives are on the scene, according to KCSO.

KCSO said they responded to a man down at 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, sheriffs found a deceased adult male with a suspicious injury to the chest. KCSO said there are no witnesses to whatever caused the man’s death.

This investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.