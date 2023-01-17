BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are warning of a phone scam where callers either tell residents about a gun buyback program or there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t ask for payment information over the phone or accept payment for tickets, fees or fines, officials said in a release sent Tuesday. Ask suspected scammers for their name, employee identification number, callback number and a reference number for the issue they’re calling about. That information can be used to directly contact the organization and determine if the call is legitimate.

Anyone who receives a call they suspect is a scam is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or their local law enforcement agency.