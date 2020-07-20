KCSO investigation into fatal stabbing leads to discovery of illegal casino

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into a fatal stabbing at a marijuana dispensary early this morning led to the discovery of an illegal casino at the same location.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1:32 a.m., it received a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of River Boulevard. When they arrived, the deputies found evidence of an assault in the parking lot of a marijuana dispensary.

A short time later, the department said it received a report that a 28-year-old man was take by private means to Kern Medical for treatment. The victim died a short time later as a result of his injuries, KCSO said.

While responding to the stabbing, detectives learned there was also an illegal gaming casino being operated on the property. Deputies conducted an investigation and seized marijuana along with several illegal games and cash, the department said.

Detectives learned that several people might have witnessed the assault but fled before deputies arrived. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.