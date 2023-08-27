BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred in northwest Bakersfield.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 6700 block of Byrd Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 26 at about 4:16 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman, both dead, inside a residence.

A homicide investigation was opened due to the suspicious nature of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, KCSO said. Detectives from the KCSO Homicide Unit arrived on scene and assumed the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.