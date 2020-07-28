KCSO investigating suspicious death of elderly woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An elderly woman was found dead inside her home in northeast Bakersfield Monday in a possible case of foul play.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 3:40 p.m., deputies were sent to the 1900 block of Locust Ravine after getting calls from neighbors concerned about an elderly woman living in the area.

When they arrived, the deputies found the woman dead in her home. The department said homicide detectives were called in to conduct a suspicious death investigation. The case has not been confirmed as a homicide at this time, according to KCSO.