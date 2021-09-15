KCSO investigating suspicious death after body found in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Lamont.

The department said the body of a man was found in the 10300 block of Habecker Road near the East Side Canal at around 4:39 a.m.

Deputies say the mans body had signs of trauma.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.