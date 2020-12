BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Buttonwillow this morning.

The department said at around 7:59 a.m., it received a report of a body near Corn Camp Road and Highway 58. When deputies arrived, they found the body of a man. Homicide detectives are now investigating the case as a suspicious death.

This article will be updated once more information is provided.