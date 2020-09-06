KCSO investigating shots fired in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired in the area of Victor Street and Olive Drive in north Bakersfield

The department said at around 10 a.m., deputies were sent to the area after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, the deputies found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

KCSO said it is looking for a white Toyota Camry that was reported to have quickly left the scene around the time the shots were fired. The department said there were two occupants in the vehicle, a Black man and a white man.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.