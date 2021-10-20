KCSO investigating shooting in northwest Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Wednesday morning in northwest Bakersfield.

Around 9 a.m. KCSO was dispatched to the 5200 block of Olive Tree Court for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to KCSO. The man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. He is expected to survive.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this case call KCSO at at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.