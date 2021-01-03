KCSO investigating ‘possible homicide’ on Oregon Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said deputies are investigating a “possible homicide” Saturday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

Few details were immediately available, but officials said deputies were in the 2000 block of Oregon Street and homicide detectives were called to the area.

17 News has reached out to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Late Friday night, deputies were investigating the county’s first homicide of the new year. A man was shot and killed just before 11 p.m. on Rosewood Avenue, KCSO said.

