Man found dead near baseball field in Oildale

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at Riverview Park in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 22 deputies were called to Willow Drive near Riverview Park just after 10 p.m. for reports of a man down near the baseball field, according to the department. When deputies arrived they found a dead man with “obvious trauma.”

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

By our count there have been 122 homicides in Kern County this year.