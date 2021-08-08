KCSO investigating Lamont shooting

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Lamont on Sunday that wounded at least one person.

Deputies were called to the 10600 block of Santa Ana Street at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said when deputies arrived they did not locate a victim at the scene, but found a vehicle that was shot at, spent shell casings and other evidence related to the shooting.

No description of possible suspects was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.