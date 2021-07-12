KCSO investigating homicide after body found in vineyard near McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near McFarland this morning.

The department said at around 6:23 a.m., deputies were sent to a vineyard off Peterson Road between Browning and Driver roads after receiving reports of a body being found in the area. When they arrived, KCSO said deputies located the body of a man and determined that the death was suspicious.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation, according to the department.