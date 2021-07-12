KCSO investigating homicide after body found in vineyard near McFarland

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near McFarland this morning.

The department said at around 6:23 a.m., deputies were sent to a vineyard off Peterson Road between Browning and Driver roads after receiving reports of a body being found in the area. When they arrived, KCSO said deputies located the body of a man and determined that the death was suspicious.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation, according to the department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News