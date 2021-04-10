KCSO investigating fatal shooting in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Oildale.

The department said a man was recently killed after suffering a gunshot wound during a shooting in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

This article will be updated once more information is provided.