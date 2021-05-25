UPDATE: KCSO identifies 2 people found dead on Castaic Avenue, confirms case is murder-suicide

UPDATE (5/25): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people found dead as 24-year-old Bakersfield resident Joseph Alexander Ruibal and 17-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Emilee Danielle Daves.

The department said Daves died from a gunshot wound and that the manner of her death was homicide. Ruibal also had a fatal gunshot wound but the manner of death was suicide.

(3/19): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it is investigating the deaths of two people as suspicious on Castaic Avenue.

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Castaic Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. for a suspicious death investigation of two people at a home. No other information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

The investigation of the two dead on Castaic Avenue followed another suspicious death investigation about a mile and a half away on El Tejon Avenue in Oildale but officials said the two incidents are unrelated. KCSO could not provide specifics, however.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.