KCSO investigating deadly shooting in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday as a result of a shooting.

The victim has been identified as Nicolas B. Archuleta of Rosamond.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of Archuleta, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2500 block of Diamond Street.

When deputies arrived, they found Archuleta and started CPR. Medical aid arrived and took over life-saving procedures, but Archuleta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Detectives responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.