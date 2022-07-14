BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The on-ramp to eastbound Highway 58 from northbound Highway 99 has been temporarily closed for a shooting investigation, officials said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that happened on the road between Chester and Union avenues at around 7 p.m. A spokesperson said someone fired at least one gunshot from a moving vehicle to another, but no one was struck.

CHP has closed the northbound Highway 99 ramp to eastbound Highway 58 for the investigation. There is no estimated time for when it will reopen.