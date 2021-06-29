KCSO investigating body found in orchard as homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in an orchard this morning in south Bakersfield as a homicide.

The department said at 7:06 a.m., deputies were sent to East Curnow Road near Cottonwood Road after receiving reports of a downed person in an orchard. When they arrived, the deputies found the body of a man who had trauma to his upper body and head.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and have assumed the investigation, according to KCSO.