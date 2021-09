BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting on Bernard Street that wounded a man Thursday night.

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Bernard Street at around 9:20 p.m. A man was found shot and wounded and was then rushed to a nearby hospital. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-327-7111.

