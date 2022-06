BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are in Oildale for a homicide investigation on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide detectives were called to the 700 block of Decatur Street near Sequoia Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m. for reports of two people suffering trauma, according to KCSO. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.