KCSO investigates shooting in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in southeast Bakersfield.

Around 3:50 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Karen Place and Rexland Drive. On the scene, they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Deputies said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

KCSO said there is no suspect information yet.

If you have information on this case, contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or remain anonymous on the Secret Witness hotline at (661) 322-4040.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

