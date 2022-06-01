BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A YouTube group working independently of law enforcement conducted a sting operation of a suspected child abuser on May 30 at the Walgreens on Mount Vernon Avenue.

After the group’s engagement with the suspect deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit. It will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office for review, according to a news release.

The KCSO reminds the public that decoy operations should only be conducted by law enforcement to prevent any danger and unsuccessful prosecution.