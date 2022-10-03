WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two calls in Wasco Monday night for victims who were shot multiple times, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive in Wasco around 7:38 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived they found a man who was shot multiple times and he was transported to Kern Medical for treatment.

The alleged shooter of this incident was not identified or found, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched near 16th and F streets in Wasco around 8:01 p.m. for a victim of a shooting and at the scene, deputies found a man who was shot multiple times. He was transported to Kern Medical for treatment.

The alleged shooter of this incident was not identified or found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said it is unknown if these incidents are related and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.