TAFT, Calif. (KGET) – A man was left with serious wounds in Taft Wednesday morning.

The Kern County Sherriff’s Office said they were called to Naylor Avenue at around 3:40 a.m.

Deputies found a man who suffered major wounds.

He was rushed to Kern Medical.

KCSO said the victim appeared to have been stabbed and is expected to survive.

At this time, there is no suspect information.