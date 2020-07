BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One person is dead after a stabbing in Northeast Bakersfield early Monday morning. This happened at 1:30 a.m. near at the Backyard Organics medical marijuana dispensary that’s on River Blvd.

Deputies found evidence of a stabbing at the location. The victim was taken to Kern Medical Center by a private car where he was pronounced dead. At this time, there is no information on a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.