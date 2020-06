BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Rosamond Sunday night.

According to KCSO, it happened after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in an apartment on Center Street.

Deputies found a man in his forties who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead.

KCSO said they do not have a lot of information about the suspect.

Deputies stayed on scene overnight investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.