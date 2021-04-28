UPDATE: One of the inmates who escaped from Lerdo Justice Facility has been captured

UPDATE (7:10 a.m.): One of the men who escaped from the jail early this morning has been captured in Shafter.

The Shafter Police Department said David Palms was found and arrested at the Dollar General store on Lerdo Highway near Highway 43. The other escapee, Tyrone Johnson, is still at large.

Both men are charged with murder and awaiting trial in the 2017 killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton.

UPDATE (6:12 a.m.): The two men who escaped from the jail early this morning were arrested in the 2017 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton.

Major Sutton

Palms and Johnson were arrested in 2018 in connection with the boy’s death. Major was shot and killed shortly before midnight on Nov. 10 when gunmen kicked down the door of his family’s home and opened fire. His grandmother and then-5-year-old brother were wounded.

Both men have been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and burglary. Johnson was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A trial date has not yet been set in their cases.

A third person who was arrested in connection with the murder, 31-year-old Myeisha Dale, died last month while being held at the Kern County Jail. Investigators say she was the getaway driver for Palms and Johnson.

The coroner’s office has not released her cause of death.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two inmates who escaped the Lerdo Justice Facility early Wednesday morning.

KCSO says the inmates escaped the facility at 1:45 a.m.

KCSO says one of the inmates is David Reagan Palms, described as a 22-year-old Black male with brown eyes, weighing 160 pounds and is 5 foot 6 inches tall. The other inmate is Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, described as a 24-year-old Black man with brown eyes, weighing 160 pounds and is 5 foot 7 inches tall. Both men are charged with homicide.

The men should be considered armed and dangerous. KCSO says if you see them, do not approach them, and call 9-1-1.

KCSO says visitation and guest services at the Lerdo Jail have been shut down until further notice.