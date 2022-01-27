KCSO standoff with man barricaded in seatrain in Lamont ends with 1 in custody

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was in a standoff with a man who is inside of a seatrain in Lamont.

Around 8:17 a.m. the sheriff’s department was dispatched to Main Street near Segrue Road for reports of a man that has barricaded himself inside of a seatrain, according to KCSO. Deputies said the man is possibly armed with a crowbar.

Deputies attempted to communicate with the man in English and Spanish for over two hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the suspect resisted arrest when they tried to take him into custody and KCSO had to use a K9 to make the arrest.

The suspect was taken into custody at 10:32 a.m.

Out of “an abundance of caution” the Sheriff’s office placed Lamont Elementary on lockdown, according to KCSO.

If you have information on this case, contact the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.