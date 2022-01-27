KCSO in standoff with man barricaded in C-train in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is in a standoff with a man who is inside of a C-train in Lamont.

Around 8:17 a.m. the sheriff’s department was dispatched to Main Street near Segrue Road for reports of a man that has barricaded himself inside of a C-train, according to KCSO. Deputies said the man is possibly armed with a crowbar.

Deputies are attempting to communicate with the man in English and Spanish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Out of “an abundance of caution” the Sheriff’s office has place Lamont Elementary on lockdown, according to KCSO.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.