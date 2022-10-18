The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a 33 year-old man killed in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Delano.

The coroner’s office said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down Saturday Oct. 15 around 6:25 p.m. When officers arrived they said they found a man suffering form multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials identified Octavio Medina Salas of Delano as the homicide victim. He was transported to Adventist Health Delano where he died of his injuries.