KCSO identifies man killed in Friday hotel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting at the La Mirage Hotel last week.

The department said 44-year-old Bakersfield resident Brian Donte Dickerson was killed on Friday night at the hotel, located at 525 Union Ave.

The Bakersfield Police Department has identified a suspect wanted for Dickerson’s murder, 46-year-old John Glenn Hardison.

Hardison is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a shaved head, thin build, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information on Hardison’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.