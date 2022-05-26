BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Arvin on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a call in the 1200 block of Durham Street at 11:41 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found Ariel Alexander Angel Peralez, 29, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:57 p.m.

KCSO did not disclose any details about a suspect or what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.