KCSO helicopter catches burglary suspect during car chase in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office enlisted its patrol helicopter to track down a burglary suspect vehicle in northeast Bakersfield.

Friday around 2:17 p.m., officers attempted to stop a burglary suspect in the 2500 block of South Union Avenue.

Officials said James Moug was driving the suspect vehicle and failed to yield to officers.

Moug, 31, of Bakersfield, fled in the car recklessly striking three other occupied vehicles, according to officials. There were no injuries.

That is when officials said they had to give up the car chase and enlisted its patrol helicopter to catch Moug.

Officials said Moug abandoned the car in the 1300 block of Roberts Lane and was arrested.

Moug is on parole or probation and was arrested for three counts of business/vehicle burglary, an unrelated felony arrest warrant, auto theft, felony evading, three counts of hit and run and other associated vehicle code violations.

Anyone with information call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

