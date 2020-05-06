KCSO finds illegal internet casino and marijuana shop in East Bakersfield

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office discovered an illegal internet casino attached to a business selling marijuana on Tuesday.

The department said it served a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Alta Vista Dr. after getting a report of an illegal internet casino operating there.

KCSO said it located 25 people inside of the business.  Deputies seized 19 pounds of processed marijuana and dozens of items of edible marijuana and other THC products.

Deputies also seized 22 computers along with one fish table and several thousand dollars.

Two of the people detained had warrants for their arrest and were cited and released, the department said. The case is still under investigation. 

