WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies conducted a parole search on a Wasco resident on Friday during which they found and seized multiple illegal items for a parolee, according to sheriff’s officials.

The search happened around 7 a.m. at the home of parolee Damien Torres, 22, in the 2500 block of Yellowstone Court, officials said. Deputies said they found a loaded 9mm handgun, a spare magazine with live ammunition, shaved keys, marijuana and signs of marijuana sales.

Torres is a known gang member who goes by the alias “Little One,” according to the Kern County court index.

Deputies arrested and booked Torres into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm by a gang member, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a loaded firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, violating his parole and possession of marijuana for sales.

Officials said Torres had been out on bond with pending charges of possession of loaded firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of marijuana for sales prior to this arrest.

Anyone with information regarding either of these investigations should contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.